Nestlé fires its CEO for an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a subordinate employee
The world’s largest packaged-food maker said Monday the undisclosed romantic relationship had violated its code of conduct
Nestlé has fired its chief executive officer, Laurent Freixe, for what it claimed was an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate employee.
The world’s largest packaged-food maker said Monday its board had ordered a probe into the undisclosed romantic relationship, which it found had violated the company’s code of conduct, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
“This was a necessary decision,” the board’s chairman, Paul Bulcke, said. “Nestlé’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company.”
Bulcke also thanked Freixe for his “years of service” at the company.
Freixe had worked at Nestlé’ for nearly 40 years, but his time as CEO was rather short. He was appointed to the position in September 2024, replacing Mark Schneider.
This is a developing story...
