Neutrogena makeup remover face wipes recalled in these states over bacteria concerns
More than 1,000 cases of the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes have been recalled
Neutrogena makeup remover face wipes have been recalled in several states over concerns involving a rare bacteria.
There are few things more satisfying than wiping off your makeup after a long day, but a recent recall may have you thinking twice about your nighttime skincare routine.
Kenvue, the owner of Neutrogena, recalled more than 1,000 cases of the cosmetic brand’s Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes last month.
The recall came after Kenvue discovered the makeup wipes tested positive for Pluralibacter gergoviae.
Pluralibacter gergoviae is an uncommon pathogen usually associated with infections in immunocompromised people from hospital stays, according to Microchem Laboratory, a company that specializes in the testing of disinfectants. But the firm notes that it has been involved in several cosmetic product recalls.
“This bacterium is resistant to parabens, a common antimicrobial agent in cosmetics,” Microchem Laboratory writes on its website.
Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration classified the recall as Class II, meaning the use of the product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”
The recalled product was distributed in Texas, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
Here are some details about the recalled product:
- Description: Neutrogena Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes 50Ct, 25-pack wipes, Plant-Based Compostable Towelettes, Laminate overwrap, 12 packages per case
- Lot number: 1835U6325A
- Recall number: C-0001-2026
The Independent has reached out to Kenvue for comment.
