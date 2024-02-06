Four rescued after avalanche at Nevada ski resort

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people who were reported missing after an avalanche at a Nevada ski resort have been found safe.

The avalanche hit the Lee Canyon ski resort on Monday in south Nevada, around an hour outside of Las Vegas by vehicle.

Search and rescue teams from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the site to try and locate several people who were reported missing.

They announced on X that four people were initially reported missing, but now everyone has been located and is safe.

The LVMPD added that they are currently assisting people off the mountain.

Police also advised the general public to avoid travel for now and that Lee Canyon Road (SR 156) and Kyle Canyon Road (SR 157) are closed at US 95.

Lee Canyon has experienced about one to two feet of snow within the past two days, and will be closed on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Anyone who has purchased lift tickets will be refunded, Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s marketing and sales director, told the outlet.

Mr Seely added that after the avalanche hit the site, Lee Canyon’s ski patrol and mountain operations teams immediately started to search the area and found one person who needed assistance but was released after being treated at the scene.

“An on-mountain search and a parking lot sweep have been conducted, and currently, everyone is accounted for — there are no active reports of people missing,” Mr Seely said in a statement to the outlet.

The avalanche comes as the National Weather Service warned about a strong winter storm passing through the Las Vegas area from Sunday until around Tuesday night.

The warning had been issued for elevations abouve 6,000 feet in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range areas, with a possible one to three feet of snow in these regions.

The National Weather Service also warned of wind gusts of up to 55mph combined with heavy snow that would make for dangerous travel conditions.