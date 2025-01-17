Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nevada residents are rallying against a solar farm that bulldozed several Joshua trees.

Estuary Power, an energy-generation company that operates in the western U.S., closed a $340 million deal to establish a solar and storage project in Nevada’s Mojave Basin. Now, several famous Joshua trees have been bulldozed to make way for the operation, and residents are angry, reported local outlet 8 News Now.

Local residents are concerned about the destruction of the Joshua trees, many of which are the species Yucca jaegeriana. Two endangered species, the desert tortoise and southwestern willow flycatcher, also live in the area — but a report from state officials says they likely won’t be impacted, 8 News Now reports.

The iconic desert “trees” — actually huge succulents — are cherished by many for their resiliency, and haunting shapes of shaggy trunks and spiky leaves. They’re a critical part of the desert ecosystem, providing habitat for birds, mammals, insects and lizards.

They were named after the biblical character Joshua by early Mormon settlers who believed the plants’ outstretched “arms” guided then on their journey west.

“Even though it is private property, there’s 1000-year-old trees out here,” an unnamed Nevadan complained about the destruction of the trees to 8 News Now. “They’re just bulldozing with no regard.”

Estuary Power responded to complaints that the company is setting aside thousands of acres to protect wildlife in the area.

“Estuary Power is constructing the Escape Solar project on 900 acres of a 2,900-acre privately owned site in Lincoln County, Nevada,” the company said in a statement to The Independent.

“Estuary and our contractors are using best-in-class construction methodologies designed to protect and conserve all federal and state protected species on our site, in compliance with the law, our permits, and our respect for our environment and community. We are also setting aside 2000 acres of private land as undisturbed habitat for all species,” the statement continued.

Another resident, James Stanfill, told 8 News Now he wants future projects to avoid areas that would impact trees and wildfire.

“I’d like to see better selection of sites for solar projects in the future that doesn’t have ... an endangered tree,” Stanfill told the outlet.

“It’s sad that they picked that particular piece of property that was loaded with Joshua trees to do this,” another anonymous resident told 8 News Now.

Yucca jaegeriana, however, is not endangered, according to the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife released a new plan late last year to protect Joshua trees in their state. The iconic trees are often threatened by wildfires, human development and climate change in the Golden State.