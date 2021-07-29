Health officials are on high alert as cases of a Covid-19 variant discovered in Columbia are rising in South Florida.

Variant B.1.621 now accounts for about 10% of coronavirus patients there, according to Carlos Migoya, CEO of Jackson Health System.

Mr Migoya speculated that the B.1.621 is likely rising in South Florida because of the amount of international travel between Colombia and Miami.

The B.1.621 variant is now trailing behind delta, the most widely-spread variant in the United States and the gamma variant.

More to follow...