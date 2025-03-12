Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Pennsylvania man was stopped while going through airport security in New Jersey, after officials found a live turtle hidden down his pants.

The man – whose name was not released – was flagged at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday after a body scanner alarm went off "in the area of [his] groin,” according to a statement from the federal Transportation Security Administration.

A TSA officer then conducted a pat-down and determined there was indeed something concealed within the pants.

After further questioning, the man reached into his pants and pulled out the turtle, which was about 5 inches long and wrapped in a small blue towel. The animal was determined to be a red-ear slider turtle, a species that is popular as a pet.

The man was escorted from the checkpoint area by Port Authority police and ended up missing his flight. The turtle was confiscated.

open image in gallery A Pennsylvania man was stopped while going through airport security in New Jersey, after officials found a live turtle hidden down his pants. The animal was reportedly unharmed ( AP )

It is not clear if the animal was the man’s pet or why he had stashed it down his pants

"I commend our officer who conducted the pat-down in a very professional manner in an effort to resolve the alarm," said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey.

“We have seen travelers try to conceal knives and other weapons on their person, in their shoes and in their luggage, however I believe this is the first time we have come across someone who was concealing a live animal down the front of his pants.”

“As best as we could tell, the turtle was not harmed by the man’s actions.”

Carter added that the incident remains under investigation, but it was not clear if the man would face any charges or penalties.