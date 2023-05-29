Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A teenager died and five other swimmers had to be rescued from a New Jersey beach, according to the National Park Service.

The 15-year-old victim was pulled out of the water at Sandy Hook Beach at the north end of the Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon.

The boy was taken to Monmouth Medical Center where he was declared dead on arrival, NPS spokesperson Daphne Yun told CNN.

The beach is located at the Gateway Recreation Area and does not have a lifeguard on duty.

The other individuals were taken to the Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.

“I saw them floating down. They were drifting. I didn’t know there was trouble until they got over here,” eyewitness Marie Macera told WABC.

“People jumped in the water, took three of them out. And then there was one missing that they couldn’t get,” added Luis Sanchez.

The NPS and Monmouth Medical Center officials have not commented on the boy’s cause of death.

“There have been drownings there in the past as well. Not last summer, but maybe the summer before,” said Ms Yun.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that growing kills around 4,000 people each year in the US, with 8,000 emergency department visits for nonfatal drownings.