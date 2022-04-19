New Jersey diocese will pay $87.5 million to settle sexual abuse lawsuits

The settlement is one of the largest ever involving the Catholic church in the United States.

Abe Asher
Tuesday 19 April 2022 23:27
<p>St. Peter Square in Rome. </p>

St. Peter Square in Rome.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A New Jersey diocese has agreed to pay $87.5 million to settle claims of sexual abuse by clergymen in one of the biggest cash settlements involving the Catholic church in the United States.

This story will be updated.

