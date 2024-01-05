Watch live as New Jersey firefighters battle huge warehouse blaze in Elizabeth

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as firefighters in New Jersey continue to battle a four-alarm fire that broke out at an industrial park on Friday 5 January.

A passerby reported the fire around 5:30am at a building in Elizabeth, city spokesperson Ruby Contreras confirmed.

There were no reports of anyone inside the building and no reports of injuries.

Part of the building had already collapsed, Ms Contreras said.

The large industrial building is south of Newark Liberty International Airport and a strait from the New York City borough of Staten Island.

The type of business or the materials stored inside the building were not immediately clear.

A huge plume of smoke could be seen from Manhattan as the blaze raged.

Videos from the scene showed a building engulfed in flames with firefighters surrounding the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.