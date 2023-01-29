Jump to content

Chris Christie says Trump can’t win a general election

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was speaking Sunday on ABC’s This Week about the former president

Sheila Flynn
Sunday 29 January 2023 20:23
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday blasted any possibility of another Trump presidency, insisting the 45th president “can’t win a general election.”

“That’s not speculation,” Mr Christie said on ABC’s This Week. “That’s based upon the polling that I was privy to pre-the 2020 election, and what we saw actually happen in the 2020 election. And it’s only gotten worse since then.

“Then add to it what you saw happen in 2022, the election deniers losing across the country, bad candidates like Mastriano in Pennsylvania dragging the entire Pennsylvania ticket down in a historic way,” the onetime Trump ally said. “Kari Lake, Blake Masters, Tim Michaels, Tudor Jones. We could go through the entire list, loser, loser, loser, loser, and I think Republicans are recognizing that.”

The Republican from New Jersey made the comments as former President Trump campaigns for a 2024 run, kicking off his efforts in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

