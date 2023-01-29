Chris Christie says Trump can’t win a general election

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday blasted any possibility of another Trump presidency, insisting the 45th president “can’t win a general election.”

“That’s not speculation,” Mr Christie said on ABC’s This Week. “That’s based upon the polling that I was privy to pre-the 2020 election, and what we saw actually happen in the 2020 election. And it’s only gotten worse since then.

“Then add to it what you saw happen in 2022, the election deniers losing across the country, bad candidates like Mastriano in Pennsylvania dragging the entire Pennsylvania ticket down in a historic way,” the onetime Trump ally said. “Kari Lake, Blake Masters, Tim Michaels, Tudor Jones. We could go through the entire list, loser, loser, loser, loser, and I think Republicans are recognizing that.”

The Republican from New Jersey made the comments as former President Trump campaigns for a 2024 run, kicking off his efforts in New Hampshire and South Carolina.