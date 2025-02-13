Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A New Jersey man whose wife was killed by a hippopotamus is suing an African safari company, claiming their tour guide failed to keep her safe before the attack.

Craig Manders sued Connecticut-based African Portfolio this month after a hippo fatally attacked his 70-year-old wife Lisa Manders during a trip in Zambia planned by the company.

The Manders traveled with African Portfolio and participated in a “bush walk” through the Zambian wilderness during a 10-day trip in June 2024. There, they came across a hippo sitting in a body of water — which the lawsuit claims the tour guides “identified and highlighted” for the couple.

open image in gallery Lisa Manders had her body ‘crushed’ by a hippo during a bush walk in Zambia in 2024, a lawsuit claims ( AFP via Getty Images )

The guides, one of whom had a rifle, then “permitted” the Manders to approach the water before walking ahead, leaving them behind, the lawsuit states. Then, “without warning,” the hippo “charged” at Lisa, according to the lawsuit.

Craig then watched as the hippo “violently attacked her,” lifting her off the ground and “crushing” her body, resulting in her death, according to the lawsuit.

Now, Craig’s attorneys say the company acted negligently in not warning the couple they were in “extreme danger.”

“Although the leaders…knew, or should have known of the immediate and extreme danger the hippopotamus posed to Craig and Lisa Manders…they nonetheless negligently turned and left the area, walking ahead of and away from Craig and Lisa Manders and leaving them behind with no protection from the hippopotamus,” the lawsuit reads.

Craig said he and Lisa would “never have agreed to be in such close contact while on foot” if they understood the dangers the hippo posed.

“The idea that we were unwittingly exposed to such an extreme danger, a danger made even worse by our tour guides leaving Lisa alone on foot with nothing between her and such a deadly animal, is nothing short of astonishing,” Craig said in a statement shared with NBC News by his attorneys, Paul Slager and Nicole Coates.

open image in gallery Craig Manders saw his wife brutally killed by a hippo during a trip to Zambia, a lawsuit alleges ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, African Portfolio’s attorney Rod Gould told NBC News the incident was a “really unusual tragedy” and said his client was not responsible for what happened to Lisa on the tour.

“My client is a tour operator. It organizes tours," Gould said. "A trip, for example, might include airfare. We're not responsible if the airline loses luggage."

African Portfolio also said in a statement to The Independent the “bush walk” was arranged by Chiawa Lodge, a “highly regarded luxury safari lodge in Zambia.”

“The incident occurred on a walking safari arranged by Chiawa Lodge. Chiawa reported that the guests were accompanied by a highly trained and experienced professional guide, a ranger and an armed National Park scout. During the safari, a hippo unexpectedly charged, killing one of the guests,” the company said.

“Immediately afterwards, African Portfolio’s founder flew to Zambia to provide assistance, along with the owner of Chiawa Lodge, to ensure that everything possible was being done to support the family and all those involved,” they added.

Lisa was a mother of three from Cranford, New Jersey.

“Lisa was the best mother and wife anyone could ever hope for,” Craig told NBC News. “Her violent death is a devastating loss not only for our family, but for our community."