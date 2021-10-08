A 31-year-old man in New Jersey miraculously survived a fall from a nine-storey building after landing on the sunroof of a parked BMW car.

The incident occurred on 26 Journal Square in Jersey City on Wednesday morning. Onlookers said they heard a loud sound, seemingly like an explosion, when the unidentified man crashed onto the roof of the BMW 330i and screamed loudly.

The man had jumped from an open window on the ninth floor and was later taken to a hospital where he was in a critical condition on Thursday, said Jersey City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, according to a New York Post report.

It remains unclear what the man was doing inside the building. He did not identify himself or cooperate with police as of Thursday, said the report.

One of the onlookers, Christina Smith, posted photographs and graphic footage of the injured man on her social media. Ms Smith was quoted by the Post as saying that she “didn’t think it [the crash] was a person at first.”

“The back window of the car just busted out – exploded. Then the guy jumped up and started screaming. His arm was all twisted,” Ms Smith said.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ I was shocked. It was like being in a movie.”

Ms Smith also said the man appeared disoriented and asked “what happened” after managing to climb out of the debris.

Other onlookers attempted to help him and asked him to stay on the ground, but the man reportedly insisted on being left alone.

“Leave me alone. I want to die,” the man said, according to Mark Bordeaux, one of the eyewitnesses who worked at the building.

Ms Wallace-Scalcione said police had shut the area around the high rise briefly on Wednesday. Investigations were underway and no suspicious circumstances appear to be involved, she added.

