NJ school nurse gets suspended after saying face masks are dangerous for kids

A New Jersey school nurse who claimed masks were dangerous for children has been suspended.

Erin Pein refused to wear a mask herself and said that masks were ineffective in protecting against the spread of Covid-19 among students.

Now her bosses at Stafford Township school district have taken action against her as pupils are required by the state to wear masks except when eating.

“The masks unfortunately don’t prevent them from getting Covid. Because the viruses are so small, it can’t be stopped with a mask,” Ms Pein said in a video posted to YouTube.

The medical professional also compared forcing a youngster to wear a mask to “child abuse” and claimed it can cause “anxiety and depression.”

“Making these kids wear them for six or seven hours a day is awful,” she said.

Parents who do not want their children to wear masks have the option in the state to keep their kids at home and continue with remote teaching.

New Jersey has recorded 240 Covid-19 school outbreaks and 1070 cases during the academic year.

In total the state has recorded more than 1 million cases during the pandemic and around 25,600 deaths.

The Stafford Township school district has declined to comment on the suspension.

“Since the matter is a personnel matter, neither myself nor district officials may discuss it. Therefore, there will be no comment,” said school board attorney Martin Buckley.

The Independent has reached out to Ms Pein for comment.