Flipped passenger van on New Jersey interstate leaves at least four dead, eight injured
The passenger van was reportedly being used to shuttle workers from an upstate New York factory back to their homes
At least four people are dead and eight more injured after a passenger van shuttling workers from an upstate New York factory back to their homes flipped on a New Jersey highway, authorities said.
At around 1.25am on Friday, a Ford Econoline van carrying 12 passengers rolled over while travelling south on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.
The large vehicle then spiralled into the centre of the median, ABC 7 New York reported.
First responders arriving at the scene found the dozen people trapped inside the van and all of them needed to be carefully extricated from inside.
Four of the people who were trapped inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, while five were rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center, one to Jersey City Medical Center, one to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, and another person was taken to Englewood Health.
The eight surviving passengers were reported to be suffering from injuries that ranged from severe head trauma to minor injuries, ABC 7 New York reported.
Authorities said the cause behind the accident is under investigation.
