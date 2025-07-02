Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Reports of multiple injuries after plane crashes near New Jersey airport

At least five people were taken to the hospital, according to a local report

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Thursday 03 July 2025 00:15 BST
Comments
Small aircraft crash in Williamstown

Multiple people were injured after a small plane crashed in New Jersey Wednesday, according to reports.

The single-engine plane holding 14 people crashed near Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown, WPVI reported.

At least five people were taken to a local hospital, according to the local outlet.

It is unclear what caused the crash and the condition the victims.

Multiple people were injured after a small plane crashed in New Jersey Wednesday
Multiple people were injured after a small plane crashed in New Jersey Wednesday (The Independent)

Gloucester County Emergency Management called it a “mass casualty incident” in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“Please avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles the best access,” the agency said.

Recommended

This incident comes just days after a small twin-engine plane crashed in Ohio, killing six people.

Shortly after the plane took off from the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport Sunday morning, it crashed in a heavily wooded area.

The plane was carrying two experienced crew members and four passengers when the plane crashed and caught on fire, local officials said.

Howland Fire Chief Ray Pace said the “extremely tragic situation” could have been worse, as the plane crash was close to two or three houses.

This is a developing story...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in