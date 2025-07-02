Reports of multiple injuries after plane crashes near New Jersey airport
At least five people were taken to the hospital, according to a local report
Multiple people were injured after a small plane crashed in New Jersey Wednesday, according to reports.
The single-engine plane holding 14 people crashed near Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown, WPVI reported.
At least five people were taken to a local hospital, according to the local outlet.
It is unclear what caused the crash and the condition the victims.
Gloucester County Emergency Management called it a “mass casualty incident” in a Facebook post Wednesday.
“Please avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles the best access,” the agency said.
This incident comes just days after a small twin-engine plane crashed in Ohio, killing six people.
Shortly after the plane took off from the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport Sunday morning, it crashed in a heavily wooded area.
The plane was carrying two experienced crew members and four passengers when the plane crashed and caught on fire, local officials said.
Howland Fire Chief Ray Pace said the “extremely tragic situation” could have been worse, as the plane crash was close to two or three houses.
This is a developing story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments