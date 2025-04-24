Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 19-year-old New Jersey man has been accused of arson in connection to what could become the state’s largest wildfire in 20 years.

As the Jones Road fire, which started on Tuesday, has continued to grow to approximately 15,000 acres, a new map shows the expansive reach of its flames around Ocean County. Since the fire’s start, evacuation orders have been lifted for the approximately 5,000 residents who were affected in both Lacey and Ocean Townships.

While no injuries have been reported in connection with the wildfire, the blaze has closed the nearby Wells Mills Park. Several roads remain impacted by road closures in the area, including Bryant Road and Jones Road.

The blaze started early this week and seemed to catch locals off guard

“When I was coming down the parkway from Toms River it was super smoky,” Lisa Sofsky told NBC 10. “That’s when I realized it was a fire. So, I had no idea.”

open image in gallery A map shows the boundaries of the Jones Road wildfire on Thursday morning. The 15,000-acre blaze is now 50 percent contained ( New Jersey Forest Fire Service/Facebook )

open image in gallery While evacuation orders have been lifted, firefighters are still working to fight the more than 15,000-acre Jones Road fire. The blaze started in Ocean County, New Jersey. ( AP )

open image in gallery Ocean Township’s Joseph Kling, 19, has been accused of starting a massive wildfire in New Jersey this week. He was charged with arson ( Ocean County Jail )

The fire now runs just west of Ocean Township, New Jersey, near Lacey Township. That is about an hour’s drive from Atlantic City. The map shows the fire is mostly in a preserve or park area away from major population areas.

“New Jersey has some of the most volatile wildland fire fuels in the entire country,” New Jersey Forest Fire Service Chief Bill Donnelly said, according to Asbury Park Press. “Everybody’s used to seeing California and things like that, that chaparral that burns up the hills and goes crazy. These Pine Barrens out here are the exact same type of fuel model. They’re just like having napalm spread across the ground.”

The blaze has destroyed a commercial building and multiple outbuilding and vehicles. Eight other structures remain threatened, and a complete damage assessment is underway. Responding with fire engines, helicopters, and bulldozers, crews have since made progress, and the Jones Road fire is now 50 percent contained.

Bob Nosti, owner of Liberty Door and Awning, was one of hte people that lost his building to the fire. He told the Park Press, he initially through the fire wouldn’t impact him.

“Earlier in the day … it was a couple towns south of here, all I know is that it moved pretty quick,” Nosti told the outlet. “Then all of a sudden, my building was gone an hour later,” he said. “It’s gut-wrenching for sure, but we’ll be all right. We’ll rebuild – and we’ll build it bigger and better.”Smoke from the fire has since shifted north, toward New York City. Rain is expected to offer some relief to the tri-state area over the weekend.

“New Jersey Forest Fire Service continues to make progress containing a wildfire burning in Ocean and Lacey Townships, Ocean County,” the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Thursday.

Fire officials said they would provide their next major update on the arrest and the wildfire at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

open image in gallery Evacuation orders have been lifted for the approximately 5,000 residents - but the blaze continues to churn ( AP )

open image in gallery The blaze has destroyed a commercial building and multiple outbuilding and vehicles. Eight other structures remain threatened, and a complete damage assessment is underway ( REUTERS )

Joseph Kling, of Ocean Township, was charged with aggravated arson and arson in connection with the Jones Road fire, according to state authorities.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said the cause of the fire was determined to be an improperly extinguished fire.

“Further investigation has revealed that Kling was the individual responsible for setting wooden pallets on fire - and then leaving the area without the fire being fully extinguished,” it said in a post on Facebook.

Kling was taken into custody at Ocean Township Police Headquarters before being transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he is currently lodged pending a detention hearing.

“The charges referenced above are merely accusations and the press and public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” the prosecutor’s office noted.