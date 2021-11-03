A woman in New Jersey has said she is scared of accidentally dating one of her half siblings after finding out that she has 50 of them from an anonymous sperm donor biological father.

The 23-year-old TikToker, who goes by her first name Izzy, gave in to her curiosity some years ago to find out her ethnicity and ancestry and took a DNA test.

In a two-part video on Tiktok last month, Izzy said she initially discovered that she wasn’t “as Italian as she had thought” while growing up. She was shocked to find out that she had a huge family after a woman contacted her on Facebook.

Izzy explained that she and her two brothers — they were triplets — were raised by their mothers, and her biological father is an anonymous sperm donor.

“In 2018, I did an ancestry DNA test to see where I’m actually from,” she said in the video. “I get my results back and find out I’m not as Italian as I thought..,” she wrote in her TikTok video clip.

“[Then] I get a message from a random woman asking if I’m related to a specific person or family [because] I matched with her daughter, and I said no,” it said.

The woman then led her to a private Facebook group with no less than 50 members. “I join the page and [it] turns out there are over 50 of us who are siblings and children of the same sperm donor... and we’re all different ages,” she continued.

She revealed that several members of the group expressed the “paranoia” that they might end up dating one of their half-siblings by mistake. “Now there’s paranoia about overpopulation because some of them are afraid there are so many of us and we may end up dating someone who happens to be a sibling,” Izzy said.

She added that she had no idea how many half-brothers and sisters she had that she was yet to discover.

The video has since gone viral, with more than 850,000 views and thousands of comments, igniting curiosity among users and forcing her to make a second video.

In the second video, the woman said that her mothers met and started dating in 1986, and later decided to have children. One of her mothers was working at a fertility clinic and so decided to conceive by using sperm of an anonymous donor.

“They went to a [cryo bank] in Fairfax, Virginia, and that’s where they found all of the genetic information of all these random people,” she said. The women were not shown pictures of the donors, so they picked a man based on his “genetic qualities.”

One of the women soon became pregnant with triplets. Izzy said she has two full biological brothers, and that the three of them shared very little of the donor “but see more of my mom’s side, definitely.”

She added that she has not yet developed a relationship with her half-siblings as she feels a “little uncomfortable” about the situation. “It’s a really abnormal thing and I feel really awkward,” she said. “Maybe I’m shy but it’s kind of still a little weird to me.”