Four people have been killed and one badly injured after a hot air balloon crashed into a power line in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In a tweet, the Albuquerque Police Department wrote: “Unfortunately, 4 individuals died as a result of their wounds from the hot air balloon crash. One additional individual was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical and unstable condition.”

The crash knocked out power in the area for about 13,000 people, Albuquerque police said.

Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told the Albuquerque Journal the injured person was “in pretty bad shape”.

He said: “It’s just a very tragic situation. Our officers who arrived first on scene had a tough time when they saw what they saw. These things are just horrible anytime they happen.”

A spokesperson for energy company Powering New Mexico said: ““Everyone at PNM is deeply saddened by these tragic losses. We’re thinking about the family & friends affected by today’s event. We’ll continue to do everything we can to support 1st responders in this evolving situation.”