Multiple dead as New Mexico University of Southwest golf team crashes returning from Texas tournament
Multiple people are thought to be dead after a bus crash involving members of the University of the Southwest’s (USW) golf teams.
The mens and women’s teams were thought to have been returning home from competitions at Midland College in west Texas when the accident happened late on Tuesday,
Police said a bus belonging to the New Mexico university collided head-on with a pickup truck about nine miles from Andrews, northwest of Midland-Odessa.
In a statement on Wednesday morning, the university said it was working to identify any victims and was notifying family members.
“Counselling and religious services will be available to students, faculty and staff on campus,” the USW said. “The university will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available”.
A reporter for Newswest9 said there were multiple fatalities but that remains unclear on Wednesday.
More follows
