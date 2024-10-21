Flash flooding in New Mexico leaves at least two dead as hundreds rescued

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



At least two people have been killed and hundreds more had to be rescued after flash floods devastated the New Mexico city of Roswell.

Over the weekend, record flash flooding hit Roswell and the surrounding areas of Chaves County, damaging homes and sweeping cars off the roads.

New Mexico state police confirmed two people had died, while the New Mexico National Guard said another 38 people were taken to hospital.

In total, 290 people were rescued from the floods, with emergency services working through the night to pull people to safety including a family of seven who were surrounded by water.

The rainfall on Saturday set a new all-time daily record for the area of 5.78 inches, according to the National Weather Service, while around nine inches of rain fell in the surrounding Chaves County. The rainfall seen this weekend broke the previous record of 5.65 inches from November 1901, the weather service added.

“We feel for the New Mexicans affected by this latest flooding in our state,” Maj. Gen. Miguel Aguilar, the Nex Mexico National Guard’s Adjutant General, said in a statement.

“Because of the previous flooding in Ruidoso, we have the experience and were ready for this. We’ve worked all night and continue to work with swift water rescue teams and other partner agencies to help our fellow citizens get to safety.”

Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington posted a warning to residents from the top of his submerged truck, urging them to stay home.

“I’m completely surrounded by water at this time,” Herrington said in the video posted on Facebook, adding he was “swept off” into the floods.

Vehicles submerged after flash flooding hit the area over the weekend ( Chaves County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook )

“Before I know it, I was swept off into this…multiple vehicles have been swept away as well,” he said.

“To all of you in Chaves County, please stay at home, do not get out. Those people here on the west side of Roswell, a lot of their houses are flooded, their cars are flooded. I’m shaking a bit as it’s chilly out here, I’m sitting on top of my vehicle. Be careful, be safe. I’m waiting until the water goes down.”

The city said water levels have since receded in many parts of Roswell – a city which has become synonymous with reported “sightings” of UFOs – but they remain high downtown and along the Spring River, which overflowed to dangerous levels.

New Mexico state police confirmed two people had died in floods ( Chaves County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook )

Facilities, including the municipal court, public library, local museum, convention center, golf course, and a cemetery, will remain closed Monday, the city said.

Governor Michelle Lujhan Grisham thanked emergency services for their rescue efforts over the weekend.

“Thank you to the New Mexico National Guard for stepping up to assist those who need it in the aftermath of historic flash flooding in Roswell,” she said in a post on X.

“Please heed authorities’ warnings and stay off area roadways. We continue to monitor this developing situation.”

New Mexico has recently been blighted by extreme weather events, which are becoming more likely due to climate change, according to researchers.

In July, neighboring Ruidoso experienced severe flash flooding just two weeks after the state was hit by devastating wildfires.