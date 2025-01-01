Watch live: Police update on New Orleans Bourbon Street crash as SUV plows into New Year revelers
Watch live as police give an update on the New Orleans Bourbon Street crash on Wednesday (1 January) after an SUV is believed to have plowed into New Year’s Eve revelers.
Multiple people are feared dead after a car reportedly plowed into a group of people in New Orleans’ Bourbon Street in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
There are fears of up to 10 fatalities after a driver plowed into the crowd, a source from the police department told a WGNO-TV reporter.
Witness accounts recalled a truck crashing into a crowd at high speed before the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire, CBS reported.
Multiple people were seen lying injured on the ground following the incident.
A New Orleans Police spokesperson told CBS News “initial reports show a car may have plowed into a group of people. Injuries are unknown but there are reported fatalities.”
