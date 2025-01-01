Watch live: New Orleans Police give update after gunman drives car into crowd and opens fire
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as New Orleans Police give an update after a gunman drove a car into crowds celebrating the New Year, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens more.
The suspect who also opened fire at police is dead, the FBI confirmed. Two officers were struck in the exchange and are now in stable condition.
The FBI is investigating the 3:15 a.m. Wednesday incident where a vehicle drove into a crowd on the famed Bourbon Street in the first hours of New Year’s Day.
The suspect, who has not been identified, acted with “very intentional behavior,” police have said.
The federal agency is now investigating the incident as an “act of terrorism.” New Orleans police said the driver was trying to “run over as many people as he possibly could.”
Alethea Duncan, an assistant special agent from the FBI, said officials were investigating the discovery of at least one suspected improvised explosive device.