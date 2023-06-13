Beloved chef reported dead turns up on family’s door: ‘I’ve been around’
Demietriek Scott, 47, spoke to reporters as media reported on his supposed death
A missing New Orleans chef who was reported dead showed up alive at his family’s house after disappearing for two weeks.
Demietriek Scott, 47, appeared outside the home in the city as media reported on his supposed death and told reporters, “I’ve been around.”
Mr Scott was reported missing on Saturday after not being in contact for several weeks and on Monday his family say the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office told them that a body found in the Ninth Ward could be his.
“I essentially just needed some time for myself. ... Life caves in on you sometimes, and that’s just what happened. ... I just needed to get away from everything and just stay in a little while,” Mr Scott told WVUE.
He said that he was “truly grateful” for the outpouring of concern, adding that “it makes a difference.”
“I just needed to sit still ... and get a moment for me,” he told the news station.
Mr Scott was born and grew up in the Louisiana city’s Seventh Ward and operates Chef Scott’s Creole BBQ food truck, according to WVUE.
He previously worked at some of the city’s most famous eateries, including Commander’s Palace, Windsor Court and Redfish Grill.
The identity of the dead person found under a bridge in the Ninth Ward remains unknown.
