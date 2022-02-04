In a viral TikTok video, a shuttered store in New Orleans blamed a Disney film production for putting it out of business.

The video, which has gained nearly 120,000 views, shows a sign in the window of a shop in the city’s French Quarter, typed up in large black letters.

“Thanks Disney and NOLA Film Office for putting me out of business after 37 years at this location,” the sign reads. “I survived Katrina, the BP oil spill, the building next door collapsing, mandatory Covid closure, to name just a few… Who would believe Mickey Mouse would take me down!”

Somewhere in the background, a voice can be heard shouting, “F*** Mickey!”

The video did not reveal the name of the business, but it appeared to be a boutique of some kind. In the window were some floral shirts, straw hats, sunglasses, and various souvenirs.

Disney did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment, but according to local news reports, the studio is currently filming a movie called Joyride in the French Quarter. The film, based on Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” ride, is expected to star Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson and Danny DeVito.

The Independent has also reached out to Film New Orleans (also called the “NOLA Film Office”) and the TikTokker who posted the video, @michaelmanzella37, for comment.

Though the footage received a great deal of interest on TikTok, few viewers were convinced that Disney was to blame for the store’s plight.

“Sounds more like they weren’t making money,” one person commented.

“That’s total BS,” another wrote. “Disney compensates businesses to close for the time they are filming. Seems like this shop was already going downhill for a while.”

One person blamed the shop’s “very dated clothing.” Another blamed its business hours.

“Was just there in December,” he wrote. “Wanted to visit but she was never open.”

Many others faulted the merchandise.

“Judging by the clothes in the window, it’s not Mickey’s fault,” one user wrote.