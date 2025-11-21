A new Universal theme park is coming to Texas - and it’s entirely kid themed
The new child-focused park in Frisco is scheduled to open in 2026
Universal Destinations & Experiences has unveiled the attractions, shows, and themed areas that will make up its new Universal Kids Resort in Texas.
The child-focused resort is scheduled to open in Frisco, outside of Dallas, in 2026, according to the company.
The new theme park will include seven themed, "immersive" lands based on intellectual properties from DreamWorks, Illumination, and Nickelodeon productions.
"Every detail was designed through a child's eyes, from signs at their height to colors that invite them in," Molly Murphy, president of Universal Creative, said in a statement. "The result is a park that celebrates the joy of being a kid – where imagination isn't just encouraged, it's embedded in every attraction, space, and experience."
The seven themed areas will include lands based on Shrek, SpongeBob SquarePants, Minions, Trolls, Puss in Boots, Jurassic World, and a gateway hub called the Isle of Curiosity.
Randolph Borden, the senior show producer of Universal Kids Resort, described the new park as a "world where kids are encouraged to play, to use their imagination, to pique curiosity, and to find fun ways to explore."
He added that this is the first time that Universal has built a park specifically focused on children's experiences, saying that "young kids are going to know immediately" that the attractions are for them.
The park will also include multiple sensory gardens to provide areas for parents and children to rest during their outings.
“If the day becomes overwhelming, families can go into these areas and cool off, chill out, take a break, and not feel that overload that can come with a park," Randolph said.
In addition to the attractions, the park will also include a hotel under the name Universal Kids Resort Hotel. The 300-room hotel was designed to support larger families by offering standard rooms with twin-over-twin bunk beds and family suites with connected king bedrooms for parents.
The amenities at the hotel will include a cafe, a full-service bar, an outdoor pool, and a game room.
Universal has not yet announced park ticket or hotel prices as of this report.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments