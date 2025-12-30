From bologna to a pickle – here are the most bizarre New Year’s Eve drops in the US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Why should New York City’s New Year's Eve spectacle, with its iconic Times Square ball drop, have all the fun?

Across the United States, dozens of communities are set to usher in 2026 with a far more eccentric array of falling objects, from fruits and vegetables to sea creatures and balls of every conceivable shape and size.

Many of these unique traditions boast a distinct local flavor.

Wisconsin's Plymouth, for instance, lowers a giant cheese wedge, while Las Cruces, New Mexico, opts for a chile pepper.

Flagstaff, Arizona, features a pinecone, and Key West, Florida, celebrates with a conch shell.

Pennsylvania, in particular, offers a veritable smorgasbord of peculiar New Year's Eve events, including the bologna drop in Lebanon, the pickle drop in Dillsburg, and the potato chip drop in Lewistown.

This widespread tradition traces its origins back to 1907, when a 318-kilogram, 1.5-metre diameter ball first descended in Times Square, sparking a wave of copycat celebrations that have proliferated across the nation since the turn of the millennium.

Fruity Festivities

Some cultures believe eating fruit on New Year's Eve brings good fortune, a sentiment perhaps reflected in the numerous fruit-themed drops.

Miami boasts its "Big Orange" drop, whilst Sarasota, Florida, features a pineapple.

Cherry drops delight crowds in Milwaukie, Oregon, and Traverse City, Michigan. Temecula, California, sees brightly lit grapes plunge, and Atlanta this year is innovating with a "digital drone peach in the sky," replacing its traditional peach drop.

open image in gallery Atlanta this year is innovating with a ‘digital drone peach in the sky,’ replacing its traditional peach drop

Coastal Quirks

For those by the sea, celebrations take on a maritime theme. Folly Beach, South Carolina, offers the sight of sparkly flip-flops descending, while Panama City Beach, Florida, hosts an evening bash where 15,000 beach balls rain down on revellers before a giant beach ball makes its midnight drop from a tower.

Sweet Treats and Giant Chicks

What could be more delightful than witnessing a 272-kilogram MoonPie make a 60-second descent in Mobile, Alabama, followed by a slice of MoonPie cake? For an even sweeter spectacle, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, drops a 181-kilogram yellow Peep chick.

open image in gallery or an even sweeter spectacle, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, drops a 181-kilogram yellow Peep chick

Seafood Spectacles

Waterfront towns often honor their aquatic heritage. Brunswick, Georgia, hosts a shrimp drop, and Easton, Maryland, presents its annual crab drop. The oyster drop is the highlight in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Perhaps the most impressive catch is in Port Clinton, Ohio, on Lake Erie, where a 272-kilogram walleye named Wylie, originally papier-mâché 30 years ago and now a menacing fibreglass fish, takes centre stage.

Starchy and Pickled Plunges

A distinct food theme runs through many of these drops. Just outside Chicago, Whiting, Indiana, features a 3-metre pierogi. Boise's Idaho Potato Drop has been a decade-long fixture, and Mt. Olive, North Carolina, celebrates its local pickle brand by dropping a glittery green pickle, almost 1.8 metres long.

The Possum's Tale

While these events aim to foster civic pride and attract tourists, one particular tradition sparked significant controversy. Residents in western North Carolina ceased lowering a live possum in a glass box at midnight in 2019, following years of protests and legal challenges. However, a possum drop endures in Tallapoosa, Georgia – historically known as Possum Snout – though this version stars a stuffed possum named Spencer.