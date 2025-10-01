Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
New York apartment building partially collapses in suspected gas explosion

Mayor Eric Adams said he was aware of the collapse and was monitoring the situation

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, D.C.
Wednesday 01 October 2025 14:45 BST
Comments
Building partially collapses in the Bronx

A high-rise apartment building in New York’s Bronx borough has partially collapsed following a gas explosion.

According to the New York Fire Department, the blast caused an incinerator shaft attached to the building to collapse.

No injuries were reported, according to the FDNY.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said he was aware of the situation and was monitoring the response.

“I have been briefed about the emergency situation taking place in the Mott Haven area of the Bronx. We are getting a full assessment from first responders and will continue to provide updates. Please avoid the area for your safety.”

