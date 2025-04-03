The future of New York’s beloved bodega cats is under threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York City’s beloved "bodega cats" find themselves in a peculiar predicament: adored by locals but technically outlawed.

These feline fixtures, often seen basking in storefront windows or weaving through shelves, are technically violating state law, which prohibits most animals in food-selling establishments.

While bodega owners risk fines for harboring their furry companions amongst the groceries, these cats have become integral to the city's character. Their presence adds a touch of homeliness to the bustling urban landscape, offering a moment of quiet connection for customers amidst the city's frenetic pace.

This legal gray area recently resurfaced with an online petition garnering over 10,000 signatures, urging the city to protect bodega cat owners from penalties. The petition highlights the clash between regulations and the cherished role these cats play in the city's cultural fabric. The fate of these beloved bodega companions hangs in the balance, awaiting a decision that will determine whether they can continue to roam freely among the aisles.

open image in gallery Elias stands briefly on the checkout counter at Stars Deli in the Williamsburg section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

But inspecting bodegas is a state responsibility. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets said in a statement that its goal is to ensure compliance with food safety laws and regulations, though it noted that inspectors aim to offer “educational resources and corrective action timelines and options” before looking at fines.

Many fans argue that the cats actually help keep the stores clean by deterring other ubiquitous New York City creatures, like rodents and cockroaches.

However, some shopkeepers say the felines’ most important job is bringing in customers.

open image in gallery Pumpkin lounges near the entrance of Barry Organic Market in the Williamsburg neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

At one bodega in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, a fluffy gray and white cat named Mimi has become even more of a star attraction after a customer posted a video of her to TikTok that was viewed over 9 million times.

Sydney Miller, the customer who shared the video, said the experience has helped her build a lasting rapport with Mimi’s caretaker, Asam Mohammad, a Yemeni immigrant who has only been in the U.S. for a few years.

“Ultimately, the cats are a symbol of community building and the special, unique type of connection that happens in a city like New York,” said Miller, a poet and digital content producer.

open image in gallery Grace sits on the counter at Myers of Keswick, as owner Irene Connelly, second from right, helps a customer in New York, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Cats ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Mohammad said that one of Mimi’s offspring, a white furball named Lily, is also now a big hit with customers.

“He’ll play with anybody,” said Mohammad. “Before, it’s Mimi, but now all of them are famous.”

Another of Mimi’s kittens, Lionel, has taken up residence at a nearby bodega owned by the same family, where he is more than a salesman or a pest control technician.

On a recent evening, Mohammad’s cousin Ala Najl, who is Muslim, had been fasting for Ramadan since 5 a.m. and had another hour and 17 minutes to go. Feeling a bit restless, Najl decided to play with Lionel. He unrolled his red prayer rug, baiting the muscular cat into a friendly game of tug-of-war.

open image in gallery Oreo, left, and Leila, make their rounds through the smoke shop, Tobacco N Vape, in the Astoria neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The playful tussle helped distract Najl as he fought through hunger pangs.

“Yes, he helps me for that,” Najl said.

At another Greenpoint bodega, shopkeeper Salim Yafai said his cat, Reilly, is so popular that one longtime customer even tried to buy him, asking Yafai for a price.

“I said $10,000. He said $1,000. I said, ‘No.’” Yafai said.