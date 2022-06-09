Chilling New York hit and run caught on camera

Police say driver in Bronx accident fled scene in BMW

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 10 June 2022 00:00
Comments
(NYPD)

Chilling surveillance video shows a motorist in New York striking a 12-year-old girl with their car and sending her flying before fleeing the scene.

New York City police are now searching for the driver of the BMW sedan car who hit the youngster as she crossed a street in the Bronx.

The girl was not seriously injured in the Sunday afternoon incident, says NYPD.

Investigators released video showing the girl stepping into the road as the dark-coloured vehicle’s front hood hits her and sends her into the air.

The video shows the driver appearing to momentarily pause before driving off down the street.

Recommended

Police say the girl was taken to hospital where she was treated for cuts and bruises.

“WANTED for LEAVING THE SCENE: Have you seen this car? On 6/5/22 at approx 4:25 PM, in front of 1711 Boone Ave in the Bronx, a dark colored BMW struck a 12-year-old female, then fled the scene. The victim is in stable condition. Any info?” tweeted NYPD.

No description of the driver has yet been released.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in