Chilling New York hit and run caught on camera

Chilling surveillance video shows a motorist in New York striking a 12-year-old girl with their car and sending her flying before fleeing the scene.

New York City police are now searching for the driver of the BMW sedan car who hit the youngster as she crossed a street in the Bronx.

The girl was not seriously injured in the Sunday afternoon incident, says NYPD.

Investigators released video showing the girl stepping into the road as the dark-coloured vehicle’s front hood hits her and sends her into the air.

The video shows the driver appearing to momentarily pause before driving off down the street.

Police say the girl was taken to hospital where she was treated for cuts and bruises.

“WANTED for LEAVING THE SCENE: Have you seen this car? On 6/5/22 at approx 4:25 PM, in front of 1711 Boone Ave in the Bronx, a dark colored BMW struck a 12-year-old female, then fled the scene. The victim is in stable condition. Any info?” tweeted NYPD.

No description of the driver has yet been released.