Distracted driving may have led to New York bus crash that killed five, police say
Distracted driving may have been behind the horrifying New York tour bus crash that killed five people and left dozens injured, according to police.
The bus, carrying 54 adults and children, was returning from Niagara Falls to New York City Friday afternoon when it flipped over on Interstate 90 near Pembroke. Some of the passengers were ejected from the bus while others were pinned beneath it.
At a Friday evening press conference, State Police Major Andre Ray said it’s believed that the male driver, who survived the crash, “became distracted, lost control, over-corrected and ended up on the right shoulder there."
"The cause of the collision is still under investigation. However, mechanical failure as well as operator impairment have been ruled out at this time,” Ray said. “The operator has been cooperative and with the investigation still underway. No charges have been filed at this point."
Police said that a list provided by M & Y Tour Inc., the Staten Island-based bus company, confirmed that 54 people were on board including the driver and an additional tour company employee.
Ground and air ambulances, state and local police, and other first responders all rushed to the scene. Police have not identified any of the deceased or injured passengers. Most of the passengers were not wearing seatbelts, police said. Passengers ranged from ages one to 74.
Many of the travelers, including some from China and the Philippines, spoke limited English, so translators were brought to the scene along with ambulances and tow trucks to assist police.
At least 30 people were hospitalized across four regional facilities following the crash, with injuries ranging from minor to critical, including head and internal injuries and broken bones.
Kaleida Health, which runs several hospitals in the Buffalo area, provided updates on patients injured in the crash. Buffalo General Medical Center received five adults, with one in good condition and another already discharged.
Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital treated 11 adults and two children. Ten are in good condition, and three are in fair condition.
Oishei Children's Hospital received three children, two in good condition and one in serious condition.
The University of Rochester Medical Center confirmed treating six patients, three transported by Mercy Flight and three by ambulance. Two are in critical condition, while four, including a child, are medically stable.
Erie County Medical Center reported treating 24 patients from the crash.
