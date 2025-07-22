New York City has become so unaffordable residents are giving up their pets - and shelters are packed to the gills

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York City animal shelters are becoming overwhelmed as residents surrender more and more pets amid an ongoing affordability crisis, according to a new report.

The Animal Care Centers of New York City — a network of public animal shelters in Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island — told The New York Times they have 1,000 animals in their system as of last week. The shelter network is now caring for hundreds of cats, dogs and kittens. The network is also housing 50 rabbits, a dozen guinea pigs and several birds.

The increase in surrenders comes as pet owners are increasingly unable to afford their furry friends, according to the Times. People are surrendering animals “nonstop,” and the shelters are struggling to keep up, Animal Care Centers’ Communications Director Katy Hansen told the newspaper.

“Not everybody is surrendering their pet because they just don’t have time,” Hansen said. “There’s a lot of people that are just, like, really struggling. And it’s sad. You know, they come in, they’re crying.”

“I think it’s just people are broke,” she added. “The wealth gap is hitting hard.”

New York City shelters, like the ASPCA Adoption Center, have seen an uptick in animals this summer as a new report reveals many residents are surrendering their pets because they can't afford them

It can cost pet owners thousands of dollars per year to take care of their animals. The ASPCA estimates cat owners pay more than $1,100 in the first year they own their pet, while large dog owners pay more than $2,000 in the first year.

Meanwhile, about half of New York City families are unable to make ends meet, and the cost of basic needs is rising faster than earnings, according to a 2023 report by the non-profit United Way New York City.

An ASPCA spokesperson told The Independent the agency’s New York City adoption center has also seen an uptick in animals in recent weeks.

“This uptick is the result of a variety of factors, including an increase in 311 calls, criminal complaint reports and criminal cases, as well as ongoing capacity challenges that many shelters across the country are facing,” the spokesperson said.

“Summer is also generally a busier time of year for shelters as it coincides with kitten season, when shelters nationwide are flooded with vulnerable, newborn kittens who require specialized care,” the spokesperson added.

The summer is one of the busiest time for animal shelters, according to the ASPCA

It’s not cheap for shelters to care for the animals, either.

The Dakin Humane Society, a shelter based in Springfield, Massachusetts, estimates it costs their shelter about $950 per animal they care for. That’s because animals that pass through shelters often have extra medical and behavioral needs, the Dakin Humane Society says.

The Animal Care Centers of New York City says it has suspended intake as a result of this uptick, except for animals that were sent in by government agencies, animals that pose threats to the public and animals having medical emergencies.

“ We can’t adopt our way out,” Hansen told the Times. “I mean, unless we did a thousand adoptions this weekend, but that’s pretty unrealistic. So what is it that we can do? I don’t know. I think everyone’s trying to figure it out.”