NYC advocates condemn mayor’s ‘sickening’ cancer analogy in plan to remove homeless from subway
Advocacy groups warn against criminalising homelessness as officials announce zero-tolerance plan
New York officials revealed a 17-page enforcement plan to reduce the number of people who rely on New York City subways for shelter and connect people to mental health and substance abuse services.
The plan, following reports of an increase in crime and harassment on the city’s transit lines, gives New York City Police Department officers what Mayor Eric Adams calls a “clear mandate” to enforce the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s rules, including prohibitions on drug use, littering, lying down on seats and “using the subway system for any purpose other than transportation.”
“You can’t put a Band-Aid on a cancerous sore,” he said on 17 February. “That is not how you solve the problem. You must remove the cancer to start the healing process.”
Homeless advocacy groups have warned against reviving previous “outreach-based” strategies that criminalise behaviour in an effort to reduce the number of people by living on the street without dramatically expanding mental health infrastructure and supportive housing units, which the plan attempts to address.
Shelly Nortz, deputy executive director for policy with Coalition for the Homeless, condemned the mayor’s latest comments.
“It is sickening to hear Mayor Adams liken unsheltered homeless people to a cancer. They are human beings,” she said in a statement. “The mayor’s own police department recently noted that those who shelter in the transit system are there because they believe they have no safer alternative. Criminalizing homelessness and mental illness is not the answer.”
The plan calls for the creation of new “drop-in centers”, 140 “Safe Haven” beds and 350 stabilisation beds in 2022.
It also calls for doubling the coverage of Behavioral Health Emergency Deployment teams and will deploy a dozen mental health-focused teams.
This is a developing story...
