Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New York ER doctor fired for ‘rejoicing’ over Hamas attack on Israeli music festival

Dr Dana Diab, who worked for the Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, was accused of ‘rejoicing’ over the tragedies

Mike Bedigan
Los Angeles
Wednesday 18 October 2023 13:54
Comments
Hundreds protest in support of Palestine in New York's Times Square

A New York ER doctor has been fired for allegedly praising the massacre by Hamas militants on an Israeli music festival that left over 250 people dead, saying the victims were “getting a taste of their own medicine”.

Dr Dana Diab, who worked for the Lenox Hill hospital in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, was accused of “rejoicing” over the tragedies.

In posts shared online by US non-profit StopAntisemitism, Dr Diab shared footage of the attack at the Supernova rave festival on Saturday October 7, writing “Zionist settlers getting a taste of their own medicine”.

Healthcare provider Northwell Health, which owns the Lenox Hill hospital, responded to the posts on X, saying that the views did not represent the institution and went against its “core” values.

“We’ve been alerted to discriminatory comments that appear to have been posted by a team member regarding the crisis in the Middle East,” the hospital wrote. “We are investigating & taking immediate action.”

Recommended

In a later post, the hospital said that Dr Diab was no longer employed by Northwell Health. “We are deeply sorry for the hurt and offense these comments have caused,” it said.

“These views do not represent Lenox Hill Hospital and Northwell Health and go against our core values. The team member is no longer employed with Northwell.”

Dr Diab has since made the Instagram profile where she shared the posts private. She told the New York Post  that the post should not disqualify her from treating patients in the US.

“I never have and never will abdicate my duty and my oath as a physician,” she said, reportedly adding that she “never called for harm to anyone.”

Her bio page on NYC Health + Hospitals’ website had been removed as of 11.30am local time on Tuesday.

Others who have had their employment terminated over public support of Hamas include the former adult content actor and media personality Mia Khalifa.

She was reportedly released from a podcasting contract with Playboy last week, after remarking on X that Palestinian freedom fighters should “flip their phones and film horizontal” as they attacked.

In a statement, Playboy described the comments as “disgusting and reprehensible”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in