Politicians arrested in anti-ICE protest at Manhattan immigration holding facility
Eleven officials were detained inside the government’s 26 Federal Plaza building
More than a dozen elected officials were arrested in New York City on Thursday while protesting conditions at an immigration holding facility.
The arrests occurred after a federal judge this week extended a court order demanding improvements to the treatment of detainees.
Eleven officials, including city Comptroller Brad Lander and members of the state legislature, were detained inside the government’s 26 Federal Plaza building in Manhattan.
They were attempting to inspect holding rooms on the 10th floor, seeking to ensure compliance with a preliminary injunction issued on Wednesday.
This order requires US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to address squalid conditions and overcrowding. Mr Lander had previously been arrested at the same building.
Other officials, including city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, were arrested outside the facility, according to a spokesperson for the protesters.
New York State Senator Jabari Brisport was another figure detained by federal agents.
In total, over 75 individuals were detained during the demonstration.