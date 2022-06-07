New York mayor calls 911 after relative overhears men talk about shooting

Mayor prevented boat leaving Manhattan until police canvassased area

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 07 June 2022 02:39
Comments
(Getty Images)

New York Mayor Eric Adams called 911 after a female relative overheard three men talking about a shooting as she arrived at a Manhattan ferry port.

The mayor, a retired NYPD captain, said he called the city’s police department after the relative phoned him and asked him what she should do about it, and he advised her to also call 911.

Mr Adams said the relative had got off a ferry in the city and was waiting for him to pick her up on Sunday when she saw three men in hoodies and heard one of them saying something along the lines of “Don’t  shoot until you get inside.”

“A family member was at the ferry, and we were going to pick her up, I was en route to pick her up. And while she was waiting, three men walked in with hoodies on,” said Mr Adams on Monday.

“And yesterday was very hot, and they had hoodies on. And she overheard one of them state something to the tune of, ‘Don’t shoot until you get inside.’”

Recommended

NYPD officers responded to Pier 79 near W. 39th Street and Twelfth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen.“When we got to the ferry, my security team and I went to the boat and said, ‘Don’t let the boats move out.’

“Police responded and did a canvass of the area, and now they’re going to continue the investigation.”

The New York Daily News said that Mr Adams was tipped off by his sister, although a City Hall spokesperson told The New York Post that it was a different female relative.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in