Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three people have died in the New York City area after getting infections from a flesh-eating bacteria that can be caused by eating oysters or swimming in the ocean, according to health officials.

One person died in Suffolk County on Long Island and two other victims were from Connecticut. A fourth victim fell ill but was later sent home from the hospital.

The Centers for Disease Control says that the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria is deadly and kills one in five people who contract it.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“While rare, the vibrio bacteria has unfortunately made it to this region and can be extraordinarily dangerous,” Governor Hochul said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As we investigate further, it is critical that all New Yorkers stay vigilant and take responsible precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, including protecting open wounds from seawater and for those with compromised immune systems, avoiding raw or undercooked shellfish which may carry the bacteria.”

Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, which occurs naturally in saltwater coastal environments and can be found in higher concentrations from May to October when the weather is warmer, said the New York State Department of Health.

“We are reminding providers to be on the lookout for cases of vibriosis, which is not often the first diagnosis that comes to mind,” Dr James McDonald, the New York state health commissioner said in the statement.

“We are also suggesting to New Yorkers that if you have wounds, you should avoid swimming in warm seawater. And, if you have a compromised immune system, you should also avoid handling or eating raw seafood that could also carry the bacteria.”

Health officials say that anyone with an open wound or recent tattoo or piercing should avoid warm seawater or cover the wound in a waterproof bandage.

People with compromised immune systems are also told they should avoid eating raw or undercooked shellfish, such as oysters.