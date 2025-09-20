Photos show activists targeting billionaires in a street protest on the eve of New York Climate Week

Thousands of activists marched through Manhattan as part of a global wave of protests demanding urgent climate action on the eve of New York Climate Week.
Protesters targeted Billionaires' Row and Trump Tower with chants of “Make Billionaires Pay,” linking climate justice with broader calls for democracy, gender equality, free speech, an end to Trump’s immigration crackdown, and a ceasefire in Gaza.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in