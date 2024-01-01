The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A New York police sergeant killed his wife and two children before taking his own life over the weekend, authorities have said.

The Clarkstown Police Department identified the victims in the murder-suicide as 49-year-old Watson Morgan, his wife Ornela Morgan, 43, and the couple’s two sons, aged 10 and 12.

Authorities said all four had gunshot wounds and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Their remains were discovered by police just after midnight on Friday at the family’s home in New City, a suburb of New York City, after Morgan failed to show up for his evening shift at the Bronxville Police Department.

“At this phase in the investigation it is believed that Watson killed his wife and two children, prior to killing himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” a statement by the Clarkstown Police Department read.

Bronxville Police Department Sergeant Watson Morgan, his wife Ornella Morgan and their two children, aged 10 and 12, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide

Watson was an officer with the New York Police Department for seven years.

He then joined the police force in Bronxville, located in Westchester County, in 2007 and was promoted to sergeant in 2016.

According to a tweet by the official Educators of New York account, Ornela Watson was a public school teacher in New York City.

A neighbour of the family, who asked not to be named, told The New York Post that the community had been left shocked

“I never in a million years would expect [he] would do something like this,” the woman said. “The kids were always out here playing outside, and their mom was just the sweetest person you ever met ... We’re in shock. Everyone in this community is shocked.”

Bronxville Police Chief Christopher Satriale said in a statement that the tragedy left the department with “profoundly broken hearts at the senseless loss of innocent lives.”

“Our hearts go out to Sergeant Morgan’s extended family,” Chief Satriale said. “Our thoughts and prayers are also with his Bronxville Police Department family.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.