Independent
Grounded flights cause travel chaos after storms force New York City flood watch

Io Dodds
in San Francisco
Tuesday 15 July 2025 00:56 BST
(The Independent)

At least six East Coast airports including JFK have been forced to ground flights due to storms, causing severe delays and throwing travelers' plans into chaoas.

New York City's JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark International airports were all under ground stop orders as of Monday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, as well as Philadelphia International, Baltimore/Washington, and Ronald Reagan Washington Airport outside D.C.

Meanwhile, city officials urged New Yorkers to take precautions against heat and floods on Tuesday due to "hot and humid conditions" expected to "approach or exceed" 100 F.

This story is developing and will be updated.

