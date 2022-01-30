New York student dies after being found in sub-zero temperatures at bus garage
Tyler Lopresti-Castro was discovered by two workers near the garage and was rushed to hospital
A New York university student died after being found near an upstate bus garage suffering exposure in sub-zero winter temperatures.
Tyler Lopresti-Castro, 20, was discovered by two workers near the garage and was rushed to hospital in Oneonta, New York, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said security video showed Lopresti-Castro “emerged from a wooded area behind the garage at about 2.15am”.
“A search of the surrounding area indicates Tyler may have walked off the roadway... climbing through the snow and crossing a drainage creek before emerging on Oneonta City property,” authorities said.
Investigators said there is no “indication of criminality” but are looking for anyone with information to come forward.
“We ask that we regard the deceased and his family with the reverence that we ourselves would expect during this incredibly difficult time and refrain from sensationalising or speculating in regard to the nature of this tragedy,” police said in a statement.
Lopresti-Castro was a junior at SUNY Oneonta where he was studying professional accounting.
“The college was informed Thursday evening of the death of a SUNY Oneonta student. This is a very sad time for SUNY Oneonta,” a university spokesperson said in a statement.
“Our campus community is mourning the loss of one of our own, and we are focused on providing support to the student’s family and friends.
“Our hearts go out to them, and we are providing whatever assistance we can to help them during this difficult time.”
