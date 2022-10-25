Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 20-year-old man was killed after his clothing got caught in a New York subway car door as he rushed to get on board and he was dragged onto the tracks in front of an oncoming train.

Officials say that the victim, who has not been named, ran down the platform to catch a southbound 1 train at Columbus Circle station during Monday’s evening rush hour.

He was holding the door open when his clothes somehow got trapped and he was pulled along by the moving train and hit by a train going in the other direction.

An investigation is underway and it remains unclear if the doors could have been opened or why they remained shut after the victim became trapped.

NYC Transit President Richard Davey issued a statement Monday offering condolences to the family of the victim and vowing a thorough investigation.

“While the investigation is in its earliest stages, it appears this was a terrible accident that did not involve criminal activity,” said NYC Transit President Richard Davey in a statement.

“A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy. We will get to the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety.”

The death came just three days after 32-year-old David Martin suffered a broken collar bone after being randomly shoved in front of a train. Convicted felon Lamale McRae, 41, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 26-year-old man also suffered leg injuries last week when he was randomly pushed in front of a train by a homeless man who was later arrested.