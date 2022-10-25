Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man, 20, dragged to death after clothes get stuck in New York subway car

Victim was trying to catch a 1 train at Columbus Circle station at rush hour when accident happened

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 25 October 2022 19:41
Comments
(Getty Images)

A 20-year-old man was killed after his clothing got caught in a New York subway car door as he rushed to get on board and he was dragged onto the tracks in front of an oncoming train.

Officials say that the victim, who has not been named, ran down the platform to catch a southbound 1 train at Columbus Circle station during Monday’s evening rush hour.

He was holding the door open when his clothes somehow got trapped and he was pulled along by the moving train and hit by a train going in the other direction.

An investigation is underway and it remains unclear if the doors could have been opened or why they remained shut after the victim became trapped.

NYC Transit President Richard Davey issued a statement Monday offering condolences to the family of the victim and vowing a thorough investigation.

Recommended

“While the investigation is in its earliest stages, it appears this was a terrible accident that did not involve criminal activity,” said NYC Transit President Richard Davey in a statement.

“A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy. We will get to the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety.”

The death came just three days after 32-year-old David Martin suffered a broken collar bone after being randomly shoved in front of a train. Convicted felon Lamale McRae, 41, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 26-year-old man also suffered leg injuries last week when he was randomly pushed in front of a train by a homeless man who was later arrested.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in