A man who jumped from a 12-storey building in an apparent suicide attempt in New York, struck a man below, leading to their deaths, said police.

A 25-year-old man jumped from the building in Yonkers, New York, on Monday, striking a 61-year-old senior citizen on a concrete parking garage roof, according to preliminary information released by the city police.

“Preliminary information is that a distraught 25-year-old male jumped off the roof of the building, falling twelve stories on to the concrete parking garage roof below and striking a 61-year-old male,” said a statement released by the Yonkers police department on Twitter.

Both men died at the scene, it said.

A probe has been launched over the incident and officials, with witnesses and family members being interviewed, according to officials. Surveillance video from the scene is also being reviewed, they added.

“The incident appears to be a tragic situation, and the investigation is ongoing,” the statement said.

“The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the families of both men.”

A similar incident occurred in San Diego in April this year, when a man reportedly jumped from a parking garage and struck a 29-year-old woman, killing them both.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.