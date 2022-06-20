Three critically injured after taxi jumps curb in New York
Taxi hit several pedestrians in Manhattan’s Flatiron district
Three pedestrians were critically injured when a taxi jumped a curb in New York’s Flatiron district on Monday afternoon, police say.
Police said the yellow cab collided with an SUV travelling southbound on Broadway between West 28th and West 29th just after 1pm.
BREAKING: At least five injured after car rams into Manhattan building near luxury hotel on Broadway between 28th and 29th Street in the Flatiron District.#nypd #Manhattan #taxi #fdny#Broadway #Flatiron #nyc #breaking #NewYork #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/eMPjYbtomN— NY Actions (@NY_ACTIONS) June 20, 2022
The taxi mounted the curb, colliding with at least four people.
The NYPD said the taxi eventually came to a halt after crashing into a building. The driver remained at the scene, police said.
Three of the four injured were said to be fighting for their lives after the incident.
Breaking: more to come
