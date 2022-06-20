Three critically injured after taxi jumps curb in New York

Taxi hit several pedestrians in Manhattan’s Flatiron district

Bevan Hurley
Monday 20 June 2022 19:25
<p>A taxi mounted the curb on Broadway in Manhattan’s Flat Iron district on Monday, leaving three seriously injured</p>

(Citizen App)

Three pedestrians were critically injured when a taxi jumped a curb in New York’s Flatiron district on Monday afternoon, police say.

Police said the yellow cab collided with an SUV travelling southbound on Broadway between West 28th and West 29th just after 1pm.

The taxi mounted the curb, colliding with at least four people.

The NYPD said the taxi eventually came to a halt after crashing into a building. The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The taxi came to a halt after crashing into a building

(ABC/Screengrab)

Three of the four injured were said to be fighting for their lives after the incident.

Breaking: more to come

