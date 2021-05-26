Iconic New York tower bans solo visitors in a bid to cut down suicides

The Vessel, an iconic New York tower that witnessed a series of suicides since its opening in 2019, has now banned solo visitors and beefed up security measures to avoid any such incident.

In January, 2021, the Vessel at Hudson Yards in New York City had closed after the third suicide. On Friday, the 150-feet-high art structure will be reopened. Tickets will be open for sale from Wednesday noon.

The Vessel, built as part of the Hudson Yards redevelopment project, has a spiral staircase that comprises 154 intricately interconnecting flights of stairs. Since its opening in March 2019, it has attracted 2.5 million visitors before it was closed in January 2021.

The vertical climb at the Vessel, which was imagined by Thomas Heatherwick and Heatherwick Studio, offers people new perspectives of the city, and the river from different heights, angles and vantage points.

But after it reopens this week, no solo visitor would be allowed to climb it and people are now required to come in groups of at least two, a move which is part of the new security measures, reported the New York Post. Reportedly all three suicide victims had visited the Vessel alone.

A representation from Related Companies, Hudson Yards’ owner, said: “Vessel was envisioned as a shared, immersive design experience. Requiring visitors to attend in groups of two or more significantly enhances the safety of the experience.”

In addition, security staff at the place will be tripled. Safety measures also include the introduction of “enhanced guest engagement and screening procedures to detect high-risk behaviours.”

For instance, the news report said that there will be National Suicide Prevention Lifeline messaging developed in partnership with Born This Way, Lady Gaga’s non-profit mental-wellness organisation, to help troubled youths.

This messaging will be cited in a sign at the entrance and on the tickets of the Vessel. The all-day tickets will now cost $10 for visitors above five years of age after the first hour of each day’s opening times and the money will be used directly for the safety enhancements.

A spokesperson for the Related said that their “goal is to ensure that every visit to the Vessel is as safe as possible.” However, the measures don’t include installing taller glass barriers on walkways.