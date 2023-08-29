Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

NYPD warns it has zero tolerance for drones at the US Open

The U.S. Open is a no-drone zone

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 29 August 2023 19:38
US Open Tennis
US Open Tennis
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Beware: The U.S. Open is a no-drone zone.

The New York Police Department warned Monday on the Grand Slam event’s opening day that it has a zero-tolerance policy toward drones buzzing the tournament, and any seen hovering over Flushing Meadows will be taken out immediately.

Exactly how was not specified, with NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner saying only that the department “will be deploying our counter-drone capabilities.” In the past, police have taken out problem drones by jamming their radio signals.

In 2015, a drone buzzed the court during a nighttime women’s match at Louis Armstrong Stadium and crashed into an empty section of seats. No one was injured.

Weiner warned that anyone caught flying drones this year risks possible arrest and having their equipment confiscated.

Recommended

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in