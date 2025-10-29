Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newark Liberty International Airport has grounded planes as staffing shortages from the ongoing government shutdown leave the Federal Aviation Administration struggling.

The ground delay went into effect at 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday and will last until 11 p.m.

Passengers can expect their planes to be delayed by an average of 40 minutes.

open image in gallery Newark Liberty International Airport has grounded planes as staffing shortages from the ongoing government shutdown leave the Federal Aviation Administration struggling (file photo) ( Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images )

Air traffic controller shortages have been a major burden on Americans during the government shutdown, and it will only get worse with the busy Thanksgiving and winter holidays fast approaching.

Over the weekend, there were more than 50 staffing shortages at airports across the country, CNN reported.

There were more than 7,000 flight delays within, into or out of the U.S. on Monday, more than 4,000 Tuesday and nearly 3,000 so far on Wednesday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

Unpaid air traffic controllers have been increasingly calling out sick, making it more difficult to staff towers that are crucial to the safety of the millions of Americans who take to the skies every day.

“My message has been to the controllers, ‘Show up, that’s your job. Eventually, you’re gonna be paid.’ But there’s real-life situations that they’re dealing with, with their families,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently told Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures.

open image in gallery Passengers can expect their planes to be delayed by an average of 40 minutes (file photo) ( Spencer Platt/Getty Images )

It is day 29 of the government shutdown, and Democrats and Republicans remain in gridlock over a bill to fund federal agencies.

Democrats are demanding a reversal in Medicaid cuts laid out in President Donald Trump’s massive spending bill, which he signed in July, and an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies for their support of a funding bill.

Republicans have baselessly claimed Democrats want to give free healthcare to undocumented immigrants, despite the group not being eligible for federal healthcare programs. There are exceptions for emergency care.

The last government shutdown — which lasted 35 days during Trump’s first term — also saw an influx of air traffic controllers calling out sick, causing sweeping flight delays that helped pressure politicians to open the government.