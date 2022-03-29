Police looking for woman after newborn found dead in bathroom of Phoenix fast food restaurant
Police in Arizona say surveillance video reportedly shows a woman leaving the restroom before the baby was found inside
Police in Phoenix, Arizona are investigating the death of a newborn baby who was found inside the bathroom of a fast-food restaurant on Sunday at around 2pm.
Officers received a call to the McDonald’s located near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road and attempted to perform life saving measures on the infant, but the baby didn’t survive.
Firefighters later declared the child, whose age and identity has not been released, dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives released surveillance footage of a person who was seen leaving the bathroom shortly before the newborn baby was found, but have said there are no suspects in the case so far.
Autopsy results are pending, according to local police, Arizona Republic reported.
Anyone with information regarding the newborn’s death is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.
