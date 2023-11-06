Newlywed dies in freak waterskiing accident on Caribbean honeymoon

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A newlywed from Ohio was killed in a freak waterskiing accident while on his honeymoon in the Caribbean.

Nate Kuhlman tied the knot with Mariana Kuhlman on 28 October, before the married couple set off on their honeymoon to St Lucia.

But just three days after the wedding, tragedy struck.

While the couple were out celebrating the start of their new life together, Kuhlman was involved in a fatal waterskiing accident, according to a GoFundMe page.

It is currently unclear what exactly happened in the accident.

The newlywed’s mother, Heather Kuhlman, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday that she was flying to St Lucia after her son was “in the arms of Jesus”.

“Nate’s death took all of us by surprise and just took our breath away,” she wrote a few days later.

“By God’s grace, we are ok. It’s so hard and painful, but we are walking each day one moment at a time.”

The couple had only tied the knot three days earlier (Nate Kuhlman/Facebook)

Heather wrote that her faith in Christianity was helping her and her family through the difficult time.

“I am sad that Nathaniel is no longer here with us, but I know he is very much alive in heaven and will be praying for us,” she said.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the family to cover last-minute plane tickets to the Caribbean, funeral arrangements, and support for his widow Ms Kuhlman.

In April this year, a bride was killed hours after she and her husband tied the knot in South Carolina.

Samantha Miller, 34, was killed by an alleged drunk driver who crashed into the back of a golf cart, also injuring her husband.

The driver, Jamie Komoroski, 25, was charged with three counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury and death and one count of reckless homicide.

According to police, Ms Komoroski was driving 65mph in a 25mph zone when the crash occurred.