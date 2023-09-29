Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Newsmax host has delivered an on-air rant about “lizard people” planning to control US citizens’ finances by introducing a digital dollar.

Carl Higbie, a former US Navy Seal, started his bizarre outburst on Thursday by saying that the government will “create a crisis” when they want to get something that they want.

During the tirade, which happened on his show, Carl Higbie Frontline, the host claims that politicians and bureaucrats already control taxes and interest rates, but what they ultimately want is to control the personal finances of every US citizen.

“The federal government and the likes of the WEF, the World Economic Forum, know they can’t circumvent the Constitution, so the only way is to make you bend to their will by controlling your livelihood,” he says as he gets more and more heated.

“How are they going to do that? Simple. Make sure that they control, or at least have knowledge of, all of your money and every financial transaction you make. Digital currency.”

He then claims the government could be making a digital version of the dollar within a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and that they will sell it “under the guise of ease and security.”

He continues by bringing up Klaus Schwab, the chairperson of the WEF, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the real-life Dr. Evil, Klaus Schwab, the man that every power-hungry leftist worships. And this man wants the digital currency so bad he can taste it.”

Mr Higbie then goes on to allege that the invisible money would be “mostly controlled by unelected bureaucrats” and claims that the real reason Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank were not bailed out was because they all supported Bitcoin, which the “bureaucrats” cannot control.

Carl Higbie called Klaus Schwab, the chairman of the World Economic Forum, a “real-life Dr. Evil” (AFP/Getty)

“You think I’m crazy? Think again,” said Mr Higbie, before nearing the end of his rant, stating that “lizard people” are the ones behind this.

“It’s all connected folks,” he stated. “So how do you get people to willingly give up their own autonomy, especially their financial autonomy? Simple. Give them free money. They’ll take it. UBI, Universal Basic Income, and no surprise, like always, our buddy Klaus Schwab and the rest of these globalists, communists, and lizard people are trying to use a crisis to impose it.”

He goes on to end by telling viewers that lockdowns and Covid were a “trial run”, with small businesses shutting down and big corporations staying, so people who were suffering financially had to rely on the state, and therefore were controlled.

On the Federal Reserve government website, it states that a CBDC will not replace or reduce any flow of physical cash and that a digital dollar would only be introduced if the agency can “facilitate the use of the private sector’s existing privacy and identity-management frameworks.”

Mr Higbie joined Newsmax in 2020 after resigning in 2018 as chief of external affairs for the Corporation for National and Community Service, a government agency, after sharing a plethora of racist, homophobic and misogynistic remarks. The right-wing cable news outlet has run numerous stories on conspiracy theories, such as voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.