Ravens GM calls sexual assault allegations against Justin Tucker 'concerning'

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has called the mounting allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against kicker Justin Tucker “serious” and “concerning,” but says the team will let the NFL’s investigation play out before determining how to handle the situation.

DeCosta made his first public comments on the matter Tuesday at the NFL's annual scouting combine in Indianapolis.

The Baltimore Banner has reported that 16 massage therapists from eight spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area have accused Tucker of the inappropriate behavior.

League officials have reportedly spoken with at least three of the women so far.

Tucker has posted a statement on social media calling the allegations “unequivocally false.”

DeCosta said he first became aware of the accusations when a Baltimore media outlet was about to publish the allegations and that he met with Tucker. But he declined to provide details Tuesday of that conversation.

While the Ravens do have a zero-tolerance policy, DeCosta said the team will wait for the results from the NFL first and will consider the allegations against Tucker on a case-by-case basis.

Tucker has been one of the league's most reliable kickers over his 13-year career, all with Baltimore.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL